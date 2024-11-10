Tompkins Financial Corp Has $196,000 Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 47.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $97.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $100.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,208.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,208.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $340,712.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

