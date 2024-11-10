Tompkins Financial Corp Has $70,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 64.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $470,276.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,130.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $1,077,017.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,564.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $470,276.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,130.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,710 shares of company stock worth $6,739,745 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $62.66. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

