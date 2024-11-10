Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 450 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 150,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $119.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $94.97 and a twelve month high of $119.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.41.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

