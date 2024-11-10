Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $5.42

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $5.42 or 0.00006827 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $18.49 billion and approximately $411.09 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $79,464.72 or 1.00146503 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00012124 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00007023 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000835 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005442 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00063610 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,114,944,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,114,923,516.321229 with 2,545,317,146.252985 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.41428861 USD and is up 6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 592 active market(s) with $446,660,155.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.