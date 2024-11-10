Transcendent Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1,630.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,728 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ QQQM opened at $211.62 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $152.05 and a one year high of $211.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.10.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
