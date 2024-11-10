Transcendent Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 7,083.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,754 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Syntrinsic LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $96.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.77. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.85 and a fifty-two week high of $96.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

