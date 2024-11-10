Transcendent Capital Group LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $58.12 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $54.44 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.06.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
