Transcendent Capital Group LLC Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000.

ILTB stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.31.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

