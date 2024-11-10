Transcendent Capital Group LLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 289.0% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 29,928 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

