Transcendent Capital Group LLC Sells 26,160 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,160 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $95.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.54. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

