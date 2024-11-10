Transcendent Capital Group LLC Sells 6,262 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.4% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,801,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 100,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 18,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.67 and a 52 week high of $101.36. The stock has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.62.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

