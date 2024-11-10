Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) is Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 322,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Trex comprises 3.8% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Trex were worth $21,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TREX. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 150.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Trex by 576.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trex from $95.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.94.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $72.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.68 and a 52 week high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.42 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

