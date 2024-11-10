Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, B. Riley Analyst Says

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRIP. Citigroup cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $28.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at $131,887,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 33.3% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670,063 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $53,179,000 after purchasing an additional 917,689 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,733,746 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 95,138 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 53.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,868 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $41,364,000 after purchasing an additional 822,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.9% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,292,087 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $40,822,000 after purchasing an additional 107,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

