Troy Asset Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 517,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,614 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for about 3.7% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $114,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in CME Group by 515.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $312,062.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,298. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $312,062.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,298. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $89,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,935.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,621 shares of company stock worth $3,441,063. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $219.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $225.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $230.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 57.34%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.37%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

