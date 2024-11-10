Troy Asset Management Ltd Sells 14,828 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Troy Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,828 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.2% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $37,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 42.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $220.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $220.38. The stock has a market cap of $200.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.28.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

