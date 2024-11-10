Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Sells 13,854 Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. lessened its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,913 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,854 shares during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur makes up approximately 0.9% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Down 2.7 %

TGS stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.18. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $24.76.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

