TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Get TTEC alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TTEC

TTEC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $4.60 on Thursday. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $534.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.67 million. TTEC had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTEC will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,653,000 after buying an additional 160,567 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 324.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,180,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 902,159 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in TTEC by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 344,496 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TTEC by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 630,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 438,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TTEC by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 75,212 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.