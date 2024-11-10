Tyler Stone Wealth Management Acquires 3,226 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 128.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $867,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 113.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,101. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.84 and a 200-day moving average of $141.18. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $113.56 and a 52 week high of $150.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

