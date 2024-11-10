Tyler Stone Wealth Management Acquires 8,552 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 318,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,331,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $87.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,971,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,780. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.18 and a 52 week high of $87.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average is $79.34.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

