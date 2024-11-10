Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GLD traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,267,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,648,819. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $179.11 and a 1-year high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

