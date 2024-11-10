Tyler Stone Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 32,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average of $47.05. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $49.44.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

