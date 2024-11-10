Tyler Stone Wealth Management Invests $936,000 in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.32. 207,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,412. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

