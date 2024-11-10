Tyler Stone Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDLO. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLO traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.45. 86,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,271. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.46. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $62.67. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

