UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Price

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRIP. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.35, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.37. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth $79,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

