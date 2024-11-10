UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Price

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Under Armour from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. CWM LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 20.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Under Armour by 7.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Under Armour by 1.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Under Armour by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

