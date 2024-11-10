UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Stock Price

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on USFD. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

US Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of USFD opened at $66.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.81. US Foods has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $67.79.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 14.15%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,336,000 after acquiring an additional 796,434 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in US Foods by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,527,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,073,000 after acquiring an additional 566,277 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 5.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,383,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,111,000 after acquiring an additional 500,129 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in US Foods by 46.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,550,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in US Foods by 14.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,528,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,940,000 after acquiring an additional 567,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

