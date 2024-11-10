Ultra (UOS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $818,772.98

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Ultra has a market cap of $31.33 million and $818,772.98 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.0800 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79,800.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.25 or 0.00562976 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00024122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00077457 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00006161 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,493,129 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 391,493,129.0691 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.07624039 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $734,365.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.