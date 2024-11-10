Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s (RARE) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $116.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RARE opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.58. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $34.06 and a 52 week high of $60.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 197.73% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $393,853.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,800.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,985 shares in the company, valued at $124,209,562.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $393,853.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,800.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,967 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 58.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

