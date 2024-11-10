United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Raised by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.2% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $132.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $113.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.49%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

