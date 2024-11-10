UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,232 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 154.3% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,099,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $10.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $615.81. 3,875,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,167. The company’s 50-day moving average is $581.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.03. The firm has a market cap of $566.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $619.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. HSBC downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price (down previously from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $604.00 to $603.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

