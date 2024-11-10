USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 75,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3,054.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 93,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at USA Compression Partners

In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $476,488.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,774.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $476,488.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,774.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $40,738.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,003,263.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,202. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 1.32.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $239.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 368.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

