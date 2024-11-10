Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Purchased by Advantage Trust Co

Advantage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 46,542.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 451,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,643,000 after acquiring an additional 450,530 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,646.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 222,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,189,000 after purchasing an additional 209,706 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,096,000 after purchasing an additional 173,884 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,848.3% in the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 145,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 138,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 154.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 206,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after buying an additional 125,273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.15. 81,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,648. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $107.46 and a twelve month high of $155.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.52.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

