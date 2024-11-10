Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Boosted by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.2% of GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after buying an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $203.07 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $156.79 and a 52 week high of $203.72. The stock has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.82.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

