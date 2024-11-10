Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,162 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.4% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of VWO traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,564,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,161,016. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average is $44.83. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

