Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $408.08 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $282.59 and a one year high of $408.73. The company has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $383.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

