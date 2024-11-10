Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 3.3% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after buying an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,646,000 after purchasing an additional 211,575 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,041,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,381,000 after purchasing an additional 70,828 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $408.08. 895,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,801. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.65. The firm has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $282.59 and a fifty-two week high of $408.73.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

