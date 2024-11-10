Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 6,535,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 474% from the previous session’s volume of 1,138,273 shares.The stock last traded at $75.82 and had previously closed at $75.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RF&L Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

