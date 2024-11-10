Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 0.7% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after buying an additional 33,442 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 171,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,062 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 587,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGIT opened at $58.59 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.83 and a twelve month high of $60.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

