Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,569,000 after acquiring an additional 60,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,750,000 after purchasing an additional 235,522 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,163,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,757,000 after buying an additional 101,820 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 925,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,960,000 after buying an additional 90,464 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 802,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,832,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.95 and a 52-week high of $74.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.697 per share. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

