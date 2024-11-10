Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 253,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $66,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $276.70 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $204.14 and a twelve month high of $277.10. The stock has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

