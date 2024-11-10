Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Advantage Trust Co

Advantage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 11.7% of Advantage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.70. 581,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,562. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $204.14 and a twelve month high of $277.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.77 and a 200 day moving average of $251.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

