Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 212.5% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.9% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $262.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $262.47. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.