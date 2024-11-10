Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 465.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,774,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.8% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $446,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,093,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.16 and a 200 day moving average of $89.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.51 and a twelve month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

