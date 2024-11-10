Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 336,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,380 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $32,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,886.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,666,000 after buying an additional 405,288 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 291.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 481,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,714,000 after acquiring an additional 358,214 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,926,000 after purchasing an additional 264,005 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,994,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 444,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 219,736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $102.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $102.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

