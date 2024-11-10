Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $25,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.26. The company had a trading volume of 380,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,282. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.12. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.92 and a fifty-two week high of $290.26.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.