Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lifted by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $278,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $549.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $525.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $398.21 and a 1-year high of $551.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

