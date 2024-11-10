Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 109.7% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,412,000 after purchasing an additional 746,840 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 84,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,118. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.81. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

