Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Covestor Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Covestor Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $296.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $214.06 and a one year high of $297.37. The company has a market capitalization of $445.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

