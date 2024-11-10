VeraBank N.A. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

VeraBank N.A. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.11. 4,618,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,463,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.03 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

