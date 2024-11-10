VeraBank N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

VeraBank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.7% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,890 shares of company stock worth $46,968,117. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.39. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.42 and a 52 week high of $212.84.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

